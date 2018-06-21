Farol

Agricultural Tyre Fitter Vacancy

Shefford Woodlands RG17 7BP

Due to expansion Farol Tyres require an enthusiastic and experienced agricultural tyre fitter at our busy Shefford Woodlands depot.

Experience in agricultural and truck tyre fitting is essential. Full UK driving licence essential, excellent rates of pay.

Company pension and up to 25 days holiday.

Please send CVs and applications to: careers@farol.co.uk or 01844 278843