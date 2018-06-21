Agricultural Tyre Fitter Vacancy
Thu, 21 Jun 2018
Farol
Agricultural Tyre Fitter Vacancy
Shefford Woodlands RG17 7BP
Due to expansion Farol Tyres require an enthusiastic and experienced agricultural tyre fitter at our busy Shefford Woodlands depot.
Experience in agricultural and truck tyre fitting is essential. Full UK driving licence essential, excellent rates of pay.
Company pension and up to 25 days holiday.
Please send CVs and applications to: careers@farol.co.uk or 01844 278843
