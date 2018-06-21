Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Agricultural Tyre Fitter Vacancy

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Agricultural Tyre Fitter Vacancy

Farol

Agricultural Tyre Fitter Vacancy

Shefford Woodlands RG17 7BP

Due to expansion Farol Tyres require an enthusiastic and experienced agricultural tyre fitter at our busy Shefford Woodlands depot.

Experience in agricultural and truck tyre fitting is essential. Full UK driving licence essential, excellent rates of pay.

Company pension and up to 25 days holiday.

Please send CVs and applications to: careers@farol.co.uk or 01844 278843

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man threatened with needles in robbery

Man threatened by needles in robbery

Woman terrorised in road rage incident

court

Newbury chef was dealing cocaine

Court

'Beast of Wombwell' died from natural causes, inquest hears

Inquest rules natural causes for death of child killer

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33