Fri, 22 Jun 2018
Property & Lettings Administrator
We are seeking a Property and Lettings Administrator to join our team at the Englefield Estate, a large and diverse rural Estate based near Theale, Berkshire. We are a progressive business, set within a thriving local community, where good stewardship is upheld. The successful candidate will have excellent communication and organizational skills, create an enthusiastic first impression, work effectively as part of a team and preferably have property administration, lettings and secretarial experience.
A full time role is preferable but some flexibility may be available for the right candidate.
Competitive salary and benefits offered.
To apply: please email your CV with a covering letter to
Sara Ward sara.ward@englefield.co.uk briefly outlining your suitability for the role,
including salary expectation, no later than Monday 9th July.
Job description available on request.
