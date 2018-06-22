Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Property & Lettings Administrator

We are seeking a Property and Lettings Administrator to join our team at the Englefield Estate, a large and diverse rural Estate based near Theale, Berkshire.  We are a progressive business, set within a thriving local community, where good stewardship is upheld.  The successful candidate will have excellent communication and organizational skills, create an enthusiastic first impression, work effectively as part of a team and preferably have property administration, lettings and secretarial experience.

A full time role is preferable but some flexibility may be available for the right candidate.
Competitive salary and benefits offered.

To apply: please email your CV with a covering letter to
Sara Ward sara.ward@englefield.co.uk briefly outlining your suitability for the role,
including salary expectation, no later than Monday 9th July. 
Job description available on request. 

www.englefieldestate.co.uk

