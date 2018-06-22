Fri, 22 Jun 2018
Florco are currently recruiting
OFFICE JUNIOR
for our busy sales office based in Thatcham
Full-Time Positions
Basic PC knowledge is required
Good Telephone Manner
No Cold Calling
Full Training Given
Salary Negotiable
The role involves direct order input, dealing with customer’s enquiries and other general office duties.
This is an ideal position for a SCHOOL LEAVER or someone from a retail background.
Send your CV to daniel.dymond@florco-sales.co.uk
