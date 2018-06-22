Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Office Junior

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Office Junior

Florco are currently recruiting

OFFICE JUNIOR

for our busy sales office based in Thatcham

Full-Time Positions

Basic PC knowledge is required

Good Telephone Manner

No Cold Calling

Full Training Given

Salary Negotiable

The role involves direct order input, dealing with customer’s enquiries and other general office duties.

This is an ideal position for a SCHOOL LEAVER or someone from a retail background.

Send your CV to daniel.dymond@florco-sales.co.uk
Check out our new website www.headlam.com

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man threatened with needles in robbery

Man threatened by needles in robbery

Newbury chef was dealing cocaine

Court

Woman terrorised in road rage incident

court

End of an era for Newbury FC

End of an era for Newbury FC

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33