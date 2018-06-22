Various positions within Touch Blue Telecommunications

Fri, 22 Jun 2018
Touch Blue Limited is an established telecommunication company based in Newbury, offering a range of solutions to various industries, we supply, support and maintain Voice and Data Networks.
Due to continued growth we have the following vacancies:
INTERNAL and EXTERNAL TELECOM ENGINEERS - EXPERIENCED
IN HOUSE TECHNICAL SUPPORT ENGINEERS
CUSTOMER SERVICE SUPPORT
INTERNAL and EXTERNAL SALES EXECUTIVES
All of the above positions offer competitive salaries, full product training where required, pension, uniform and company vehicle (if applicable) along with other benefits.
No Agencies please.
Please send your CV to: careers@touchblue.co.uk or post to the below address with a covering letter.
Careers, Touch Blue Limited, Unit 6 & 7, Kingfisher Court, Hambridge Road, Newbury RG14 5SJ
