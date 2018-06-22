Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Various positions within Touch Blue Telecommunications

Touch Blue Limited is an established telecommunication company based in Newbury, offering a range of solutions to various industries, we supply, support and maintain Voice and Data Networks.

Due to continued growth we have the following vacancies:

INTERNAL and EXTERNAL TELECOM ENGINEERS - EXPERIENCED

IN HOUSE TECHNICAL SUPPORT ENGINEERS

CUSTOMER SERVICE SUPPORT

INTERNAL and EXTERNAL SALES EXECUTIVES

All of the above positions offer competitive salaries, full product training where required, pension, uniform and  company vehicle (if applicable) along with other benefits.

No Agencies please.

Please send your CV to: careers@touchblue.co.uk or post to the below address with a covering letter.

Careers, Touch Blue Limited, Unit 6 & 7, Kingfisher Court, Hambridge Road, Newbury RG14 5SJ

 

