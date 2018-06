Red Kangaroo Trampoline Parks

One of Berkshire's top family attractions, just outside Reading Town centre

Become a summer superhero

Dare to challenge the Ninja Warrior zone

Take on the terrifying Total Wipeout zone

Battle it out on the Gladiator beams

And master the power of the Supersonic Bounce

https://www.redkangaroo.co.uk/parks/reading

Book your tickets

Available now from only £6.95