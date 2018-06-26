Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

AGRICULTURAL PARTS ASSISTANT

AGRICULTURAL PARTS ASSISTANT

Agricultural Parts Assistant

Shefford Woodlands RG17 7BP

Farol's Ltd, one of the UK's leading John Deere dealers, are currently looking for an enthusiastic Parts Assistant to join our busy Aftersales department.

The ideal candidate will have previous experience of working in a Parts role within the Agricultural industry, though Parts experience from other industries may be considered. We would also consider candidates with no Parts experience, if you have an Agricultural background and are familiar with the industry, machinery and terminology.

Excellent rates of pay and a promising career await the right candidate.

Please send CV's and applications to:
careers@farol.co.uk

or 01844 278843

 

