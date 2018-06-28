Multiple Positions at Mary Hare School

Mary Hare School

Arlington Manor, Snelsmore Common, Newbury RG14 3BQ

www.maryhare.org.uk

Sixth Form Work Placement Driver

NJC Point 6, £8.50 per hour • 16 hours per week on average (working times will vary depending on the student’s work placement)

Mary Hare School are looking for a dedicated and flexible driver with a full clean driving licence to drive our Sixth Form students to and from their work placements.

The ideal candidate will have long term driving experience and a history of working with 16-19 year olds. You will need to be friendly, a good communicator and very flexible about availability throughout the day.

Closing date: 13 July 2018 • Interviews: 20 July 2018

Clerk to the Board of Governors

£13 – £15 per hour, depending on experience Approximately 500 hours per year (Average 18 meetings, board and committee at variable times)

An exciting opportunity has arisen to appoint a highly motivated and efficient Clerk to the Board of Governors on a self-employed basis for immediate start. Mary Hare is a residential secondary school in Newbury, for academically able, hearing-impaired children and is the largest school for the deaf in the UK.

The successful candidate will have:

• strong administrative, IT and organisational abilities

• a proactive and flexible approach, be a clear communicator with the ability to use initiative

• a high degree of diplomacy, confidentiality and tact

• an interest in education

• the ability to travel to the meetings (an average of 18 per year)

• the ability to maintain accurate minutes and list of Committee Membership at each meeting

• the ability to prepare agendas and associates papers.

For further information contact Andria Thomas on a.thomas@maryhare.org.uk

Closing date: 12 July 2018

Waking Night Staff

NJC Point 17 £18,672 FTE • 10 hours per shift

We need resourceful, caring and committed people in a variety of roles to work with teenage deaf children in their social time at this school for hearing impaired children. It would suit qualified and experienced care workers or those who are well educated, articulate, willing to train and be part of a whole school approach to care. We would prefer applicants to have a full clean driving licence. Candidates do not need to have experience of deafness or sign language as we communicate through spoken English. However, an enjoyment of working with young people is essential.

The vacancies available are:

• Thursday 9pm until Friday 7am within the 6th Form residential house

• Sunday 9pm until Monday 7am in the Manor residential house

• Bank Waking Night Staff – these bank shifts would vary from Monday to Sunday and will be dependent on availability and cover. The salary for Bank Waking Night Staff is £8.81 per hour.

Closing date: 5 July 2018 • Interview dates: 12 & 13 July 2018 Start date: 28 August 2018

