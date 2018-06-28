Independent Girls’ Boarding School (Ages 11-18)

Downe House, Cold Ash,

Thatcham, Berkshire RG18 9JJ

Residential Caretaker

£21,100 per annum plus three bedroom bungalow and household bills

As one of the leading girls’ independent boarding schools in the country, we pride ourselves on our attractive school site. We are currently looking for a new member of staff to join our committed estates team.

In this post, you will be working with two other residential caretakers to provide round-the-clock support to the School. Duties are varied and include site security, providing emergency cover, and undertaking a range of maintenance tasks. You will need previous maintenance experience and will also need to be conscientious and trustworthy. As part of your role, you will be required to live on-site and share a rota that includes on-call cover at night and a range of morning, evening and weekend shifts. A fully funded School property will be made available.

We offer a range of benefits including an attractive working environment, 25 days’ annual leave plus bank holidays, generous contributory pension scheme and free meals whilst on duty.

For further details or to apply, please visit www.downehouse.net > Jobs

or alternatively call 01635 204712 or email recruitment@downehouse.net

Closing date: Noon on Wednesday 11 July 2018

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check (DBS) and satisfactory references.