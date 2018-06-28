Multiple Positions at Exclusive Facility Services

Exclusive Facility Services

We are a nationwide company based in the Newbury area.

Our Install, breakdown response and maintenance services are used by large food outlet chains to help grow and keep their business’s operational at all times.

We currently have 3 positions to offer:

Trainee / Apprentice Air-Conditioning, Refrigeration & Mechanical Engineer

None to little experience required as full training will be provided.

Air-Conditioning, Refrigeration & Mechanical Engineer

At least 1 years experience working in this field. Driving licence is required.

Property Maintenance Engineer

Knowledge of general property maintenance required. Great rates of pay / door to door with overtime

Please email CV’s to: michael@exclusiveservices.biz