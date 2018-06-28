Multiple Positions at Exclusive Facility Services

Thu, 28 Jun 2018
Exclusive Facility Services
We are a nationwide company based in the Newbury area.
Our Install, breakdown response and maintenance services are used by large food outlet chains to help grow and keep their business’s operational at all times.
We currently have 3 positions to offer:
Trainee / Apprentice Air-Conditioning, Refrigeration & Mechanical Engineer
None to little experience required as full training will be provided.
Air-Conditioning, Refrigeration & Mechanical Engineer
At least 1 years experience working in this field. Driving licence is required.
Property Maintenance Engineer
Knowledge of general property maintenance required. Great rates of pay / door to door with overtime
Please email CV’s to: michael@exclusiveservices.biz
