IT Technical Services Engineer

The Downs School

Closing Date: 6 July 2018 Start Date: ASAP

Salary: Band F/G - £20,541-28,221 Full-time salary

Contract type: Full Time (37 hours per week)

Please e-mail recruitment@thedownsschool.org for more details.

Successful candidates will be subject to a DBS enhanced check along with other relevant employment checks.

www.thedownsschool.org