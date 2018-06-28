Leading the Kennet School Academies Trust

TEACHING ASSISTANTS

Term time only

27.5 hours per week (9:00-3:30)

Salary range B £8.55 - £8.82 per hour

We have two exciting opportunities, one for a Teaching Assistant within our Physically Disabled Resource and the other within our Hearing Impaired Resource, both to start in September 2018. The Resources have outstanding reputations and fabulous resources in purpose-built accommodation, although some lessons will be around the school for much of the day. You will need to enjoy working with children and have a flexible approach. Effective communication with colleagues and pupils will be essential as you support the work of individuals and groups in mainstream classes. A good general education, a warm personality and the ability to work as part of a team are key.

Kennet School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment, including being subject to a full DBS check.

Kennet is a highly oversubscribed and ambitious academy which seeks staff who are keen to contribute to the fuller life of the school.

To apply, please complete and submit the school application form. Further information is available on the school website at www.kennetschool.co.uk or by telephoning the school on 01635 862121.

Closing Date: noon, Friday, 6 July 2018