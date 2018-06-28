Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

MERRYMAIDS

Cleaners

required Mon-Fri.

Good rates of pay.

Holiday and Bank Holiday payments. Uniform provided.

Drivers preferred. Good mileage rate.

Phone 01635872128 or email- philhillen@live.co.uk

 

