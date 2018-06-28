Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
go
Thu, 28 Jun 2018
Production Last Name
Production@newburynews.co.uk
Contact:
Mobile
MERRYMAIDS
Cleaners
required Mon-Fri.
Good rates of pay.
Holiday and Bank Holiday payments. Uniform provided.
Drivers preferred. Good mileage rate.
Phone 01635872128 or email- philhillen@live.co.uk
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
standard
Teaching Assistants
IT Technical Services Engineer
Multiple Positions at Exclusive Facility Services
Residential Caretaker
Multiple Positions at Mary Hare School
Cyclist injured following hit and run in Newbury
Teenager questioned over child abduction
Opening date for Northcroft's popular outdoor lido announced
Huge fire in Burghfield Common destroys roof of property
Newbury shoppers doubtful over Brexit process
£50 Green bin charge to be delayed
New retailer could be coming to Newbury at closed pub site
End of an era for Newbury FC
Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News