School Minibus Drivers & Sandleford Nursery Staff

SCHOOL MINIBUS DRIVERS

(20 hours per week during term time)

In this responsible position you will play an important role bringing pupils into school and taking them home each day. Full training given on a regular route with fixed drop-off/pick-up points. Driving licence required with category D1.

SANDLEFORD NURSERY STAFF

(full time, full year role)

Share your passion for building a caring environment for children under 5 years old. You will enjoy lots of opportunities to create fun activities using dedicated resources, outdoor space and beautiful grounds. We offer excellent staff benefits and tailored training. Qualified and Apprentice opportunities available.

Full details and application form at www.stgabriels.co.uk

tel. 01635 555680 email: hr@stgabriels.co.uk Sandleford Priory · Newbury · RG20 9BD

Closing date: 12 July 2018

St Gabriel’s is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children; applicants must be willing to undergo appropriate child protection screening, including checks with past employers and receipt of an enhanced DBS certificate.

Charity No. 1062748