Admin / General Assistant and Internal Sale Executive

ADMINISTRATION and GENERAL ASSISTANT

Applicants should be self-motivated, have a positive/flexible attitude with excellent verbal and written communication skills. To prepare paperwork and equipment for engineers and write reports. Starting salary: 12-15K

INTERNAL SALE EXCUTIVE

A dynamic self-motivated person to expand our existing client base.  Duties will include online research, approaching new leads - predominantly via.  Starting Salary: £12- £16k 

Applicants for both roles should want to learn how our technical products work and be competent with Windows Word/Excel etc.

AAW Control Systems is an expanding company that specialise in providing web and mobile wired and wireless commercial monitoring and alarm systems to the healthcare, food and pharmaceutical industries. 

For further details and/or an application form, please email – carol@aawcs.co.uk - call us on 01635 248589
Location: Chieveley, West Berkshire

 

