Marketing Assistant

Trace2o Ltd, a manufacturer and global supplier of water testing

equipment is seeking an ambitious and driven

to join its busy team

Based at our Thatcham headquarters, this position will be in charge of social media, website administration and market research

•     Flexible hours available Monday to Friday

•     Would suit a confident school leaver or university graduate

•     An interest in or understanding of chemistry/biology would be an advantage

Interested?

To apply or for more information contact  geoff.douglas@trace2o.com with your CV stating why you would be good for the role

www.trace2o.com

 

