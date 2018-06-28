Saturday Viewing Person Wanted

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
Thu, 28 Jun 2018
WANTED!
A Saturday viewing person
to work every Saturday 9am – 4pm. Must be well presented, friendly and have a full, clean UK driving license.
Please call 01635 43333
or email amy@cricketts.co.uk
for more information.
