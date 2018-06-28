Thu, 28 Jun 2018
ST. BARTHOLOMEW’S SCHOOL
Newbury RG14 6JP
We currently have vacancies for the following positions:
Permanent, term time only, to start 3 September 2018
• Assistant Teacher (Cover Supervisor) 32.17 hours pw
• Catering General Assistant 17.5 hours pw
Casual hours, to start as soon as possible
• Casual Site Supervisor (Caretaker)
Closing date: Sunday 8th July 2018
For full details and to apply please visit: www.stbarts.co.uk
Successful candidates will be subject to a DBS enhanced check along with other relevant employment checks.
Tel: 01635 521255 E-mail: recruitment@stbarts.co.uk
