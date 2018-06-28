Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

ST. BARTHOLOMEW’S SCHOOL

ST. BARTHOLOMEW’S SCHOOL

Newbury RG14 6JP

We currently have vacancies for the following positions:

Permanent, term time only, to start 3 September 2018

Assistant Teacher (Cover Supervisor) 32.17 hours pw

Catering General Assistant 17.5 hours pw

Casual hours, to start as soon as possible
Casual Site Supervisor (Caretaker)

Closing date: Sunday 8th July 2018

For full details and to apply please visit: www.stbarts.co.uk

Successful candidates will be subject to a DBS enhanced check along with other relevant employment checks.

Tel: 01635 521255     E-mail: recruitment@stbarts.co.uk

 

