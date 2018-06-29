Bradfield College

Bradfield College enjoys a well-established reputation for being one of the UK’s leadingco-educational, independent schools through its provision of academic excellence anda well-rounded education.

GREENKEEPER

Full time, all year round role • To commence as soon as possible £19,000 – £21,000 per annum

We are looking to recruit an experienced greenkeeper to support the Head Greenkeeper in the maintenance and development of the golf course and facilities.

The role will consist of cutting trees, greens, surrounds and fairways, preparing and maintaining the golf course including aerating and applying top-dressing and fertiliser. You will also assist in the maintenance of vehicles and equipment and support with any renovations.

Working within a professional team you will essentially be a person who is enthusiastic, committed to hard work and who sets and achieves the highest possible standards. You’ll be competent in equipment use and machinery operation.

You will be expected to work flexibly, covering for other members of the Estates staff in their absence and be part of an overtime rota to cover weekend requirements.

• Free meal during the working day provided when College kitchens are open.

• Subsidised membership of the Sports Complex.

• Subsidised membership of the College Golf Club.

• Contributory Pension Scheme.

All candidates are required to complete an application form.

For a Job Description and an Application Form please visit our website at www.bradfieldcollege.org.uk/vacancies or email hr@bradfieldcollege.org.uk or contact the HR Department on tel: 0118 964 4546.

Applications to be returned via post to: HR, Bradfield College, Berkshire RG7 6AU or electronically via the email above.

Closing date: Friday 13 July 2018 • Interviews: w/c 16 July 2018

Bradfield College is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, and applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening as part of their application. This includes submitting an Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) certificate prior to employment, registration of the DBS Update Service and checks with past employers.