Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Stylist required

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Stylist required

Charles Hairdressing

STYLIST

required for busy Thatcham salon. Minimum NVQ.

Tel: 01635 862723 for more info.

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

A34 closed southbound following fatal crash

A34 closed southbound following fatal crash

Police apologise to Newbury residents for helicopter noise

Police apologise to Newbury residents for helicopter noise

Police officer tipped off son before drugs raid

police

Thames Water put out water warning

Thames Water put out water warning

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33