Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
go
Wed, 04 Jul 2018
Production Last Name
Production@newburynews.co.uk
Contact:
Mobile
Charles Hairdressing
STYLIST
required for busy Thatcham salon. Minimum NVQ.
Tel: 01635 862723 for more info.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
standard
Head of Wardrobe
LABORATORY SUPERVISOR
Vehicle Technician
Stylist required
Attract school leavers to your business with our advertising opportunities
Marketing Manager and Student Manager
A34 closed southbound following fatal crash
Police apologise to Newbury residents for helicopter noise
Police officer tipped off son before drugs raid
Thames Water put out water warning
Newbury shoppers doubtful over Brexit process
£50 Green bin charge to be delayed
Should we bring back the stocks for vandalism?
End of an era for Newbury FC
Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News