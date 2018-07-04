VEHICLE TECHNICIAN

WANTED AT DICK LOVETT

HUNGERFORD.

JUST A 10-MINUTE DRIVE FROM NEWBURY.

Our family-run BMW Centre in Hungerford is looking to recruit a Vehicle Technician to join our growing business.

With BMW expanding its vehicle portfolio, in terms of both volume and innovation with electric / hybrid technology, we are looking for candidates who wish to challenge themselves technically and develop their career to the next level.

Successful candidates must be:

Qualified to NVQ Level 3 in Light Vehicle Maintenance and Repair or NVQ equivalent

Ideally have at least 2 years’ experience of working in a busy high-quality workshop environment, although all experience levels will be considered

To apply: