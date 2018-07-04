Oil plus

Laboratory Supervisor

- Newbury

Oil Plus Ltd are seeking a permanent Laboratory Supervisor to oversee the smooth running of their Newbury laboratory.

Should have extensive working experience in laboratory procedures for physical and inorganic chemistry and microbiology, and general laboratory safety procedures. Should have knowledge of COSHH, MSDS, IATA regulations, Cert of Origin preparation.

The person will be responsible for managing the laboratory assistant and workshop technician, assisting the technical team with analysis studies and R&D projects.

Must have minimum HNC or a first degree in chemistry.

If interested please send your cv to careers@oilplusltd.com quoting ref: LS0618