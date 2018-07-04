Head of Wardrobe

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

This is a full-time position with overall responsibility for the execution of costumes and accessories for all Watermill productions and for the management of wardrobe facilities and equipment.

Each year we produce 6 main house productions, 2 youth theatre main house productions, Outreach, main house and schools touring, a Christmas show and lots more!

Salary according to experience

Start date: flexible but a.s.a.p.

For job description please send CV and accompanying letter/e mail to

Lawrence Doyle, Production Manager, Watermill Theatre Bagnor Newbury Berkshire RG20 8AE.

admin@watermill.org.uk

closing date for applications Friday 20th July

Watermill Theatre is an Equal Opportunities Employer

Reg Charity 261430

