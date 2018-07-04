Wed, 04 Jul 2018
Watermill Theatre
Head of Wardrobe
This is a full-time position with overall responsibility for the execution of costumes and accessories for all Watermill productions and for the management of wardrobe facilities and equipment.
Each year we produce 6 main house productions, 2 youth theatre main house productions, Outreach, main house and schools touring, a Christmas show and lots more!
Salary according to experience
Start date: flexible but a.s.a.p.
For job description please send CV and accompanying letter/e mail to
Lawrence Doyle, Production Manager, Watermill Theatre Bagnor Newbury Berkshire RG20 8AE.
closing date for applications Friday 20th July
Watermill Theatre is an Equal Opportunities Employer
Reg Charity 261430
