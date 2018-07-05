Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Cook / Commis Chef

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Cook / Commis Chef

Corn Exchange Newbury

Cook / Commis Chef

We are recruiting for a Cook / Commis Chef to support the Head Chef in all aspects of kitchen management and to take the lead in the chef’s absence.

Must have previous experience of cooking with fresh produce, and at least basic health and hygiene skills.

£17,500 per annum

40 hours p/w (including regular evenings & weekends)

Deadline for applications: Midday on Tue 17 July

Application form & more information please visit:

www.cornexchangenew.com/vacancies

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

A34 closed southbound following fatal crash

A34 closed southbound following fatal crash

Police officer tipped off son before drugs raid

police

An ice rink could be coming to Thatcham ...

An ice rink could be coming to Thatcham ...

Lorry driver arrested following fatal collision on the A34 yesterday (Tuesday)

Lorry driver arrested following fatal collision on the A34 yesterday (Tuesday)

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33