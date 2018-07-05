Corn Exchange Newbury

Cook / Commis Chef

We are recruiting for a Cook / Commis Chef to support the Head Chef in all aspects of kitchen management and to take the lead in the chef’s absence.

Must have previous experience of cooking with fresh produce, and at least basic health and hygiene skills.

£17,500 per annum

40 hours p/w (including regular evenings & weekends)

Deadline for applications: Midday on Tue 17 July

Application form & more information please visit:

www.cornexchangenew.com/vacancies