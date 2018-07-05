Secretary required

Marlborough College

SECRETARY

GUIDANCE DEPARTMENT (P/T)

We have an opportunity for an experienced administrator/secretary to work in this important, interesting and demanding department at the College.

You will be an excellent administrator, with a first class telephone manner, strong understanding and working knowledge of Microsoft Office 2016 (including: Excel, mail merge and Outlook diary management). With strong communication skills and the ability to build a rapport with all contacts, both within and outside the College.

For further information, including the Job Description, Further Particulars and how to apply, visit the College website: www.marlboroughcollege.org/vacancies. To learn more about the College please explore our website. For all enquiries please contact the Recruitment team by phoning: 01672 892239 or emailing: recruitment@marlboroughcollege.org.

Closing date for receipt of covering letter and application form: Mid-day Monday, 30 July, 2018; with interviews scheduled to take place w/c Monday, 3 September, 2018.

Marlborough College aims to be an equal opportunities employer and follows recommended safe recruitment guidelines including Disclosure and Barring Services checks.