Senior Science Technician required

St Gabriels 

SENIOR/SCIENCE TECHNICIAN
20 hours per week • term time

With an organised and efficient approach to work you will contribute to the smooth running of the Science Department as a member of a small, supportive team. Liaising closely with teaching staff you will set up equipment and materials for lessons and be responsible for stock control and safe storage. Previous experience is an advantage but not essential as full training will be given. We have the opportunity to appoint at a Senior Technician level where candidates possess suitable skills and experience.

Full details and application form at: www.stgabriels.co.uk

Tel. 01635 555680   email: hr@stgabriels.co.uk

Sandleford Priory • Newbury • RG20 9BD

Closing date: 20 July 2018

 

St Gabriel’s is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children; applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening appropriate to the post, including checks with past employers, the receipt of an enhanced DBS certificate and registration with the update service

Charity No. 1062748

