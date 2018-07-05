Office Manager required

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

The Chilton Estate

ESTATE OFFICE MANAGER / PA

Part-time (08.30-13.00 Monday-Friday) person required to assist with management of family-owned rural estate.

Secretarial, administrative and bookkeeping experience is required.

Resilient, diplomatic, resourceful and responsible person required to deal with everyday estate matters, acting as a central point of contact.

Applications (with CV and references)
By email: sarah@chiltonestate.org 

Or by post to:
Mrs Scrope, Chilton Estate Office, Hungerford, Berkshire RG17 0TA

 

