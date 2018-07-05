Office Manager required

Assistant Store Person Required
Thu, 05 Jul 2018
The Chilton Estate
ESTATE OFFICE MANAGER / PA
Part-time (08.30-13.00 Monday-Friday) person required to assist with management of family-owned rural estate.
Secretarial, administrative and bookkeeping experience is required.
Resilient, diplomatic, resourceful and responsible person required to deal with everyday estate matters, acting as a central point of contact.
Applications (with CV and references)
By email: sarah@chiltonestate.org
Or by post to:
Mrs Scrope, Chilton Estate Office, Hungerford, Berkshire RG17 0TA
