Assistant Store Person Required

John Day Engineering Ltd 

ASSISTANT STORE PERSON

Agricultural Due to increasing growth within our company and our Kubota franchise, we are now looking to recruit a parts person to help in our busy stores. You must have good communication skills, be prepared to think outside the box at times. Be able to communicate with customers, suppliers, and also with other team members and you will be reporting directly to the company directors. A competitive package is available to the right candidate.

Please apply in strict confidence to Chris Day.

Telephone: 01488 72841

Email: chris.day@johndayengineering.co.uk

Address: Jonboys Farm, Membury Industrial Estate, Lambourn Woodlands, Hungerford, RG17 7TJ

