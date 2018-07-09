Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Richard Hall Ltd

Office Manager
Full Time – Permanent

Monday to Friday 9am-5pm

£25,000 per annum

Richard Hall Ltd based in Beenham, Reading is seeking an enthusiastic and proactive Office Manager to join their team.

Supporting the Managing Director, Contracts Manager and Financial Controller ensuring that the office runs smoothly by implementing and managing all the services and processes that support the core business.

This position requires a real good all rounder with previous office management experience who is able to incorporate a mixture of information management, operations, invoicing, health & safety, administration and PA duties.

For full details and to apply for this vacancy, please visit the recruitment page of our web site at

www.richardhall.co.uk

Closing date: 20 July 2018

