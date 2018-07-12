School Nurse and Design Technology Technician

Pangbourne

HMC Co-ed 11-18, Boarding & Day

School Nurse

Part-time, term time only

Monday 12pm-4pm, Tuesday 8pm-8am & Saturday 1pm-6pm

We are looking for a qualified registered nurse, who can work individually as well as part of a team, to join our well-established Health Centre Team. Reporting to our Senior Nurse, you will be responsible for the provision of medical care for students and staff at Pangbourne College. To undertake independently the triage, diagnosis, treatment and referral of injuries and illnesses in accordance with Health Centre Protocols.

Design Technology Technician

Part-time, term time only, Monday to Friday 9-3.30pm

From September

We require a Design Technology Technician to join our successful and well-resourced DT Department. Working within the Design Technology department the successful candidate will be responsible for maintenance and stock control of departmental resources, administration support and teaching support. Practical experience of working with a variety of materials would be advantageous but full training will be given. The ideal candidate will be happy to share and develop their own creative work which might include furniture, jewellery, textiles, wood, metal or plastics.

A job description and application form can be downloaded from our website

www.pangbourne.com/Vacancies

Please submit applications by email to: recruitment@pangbourne.com

Closing date: 23rd July 2018

Interview date: w/c 30th July 2018

Please apply as soon as possible as applications will be considered upon receipt; we reserve the right to interview/appoint before the closing date.

We offer excellent working conditions set in beautiful grounds.

In line with our recruitment policy and for the protection of our pupils, you will be subject to an enhanced DBS disclosure and employment reference checks. Pangbourne College is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects staff and volunteers to share this commitment. You must be eligible to work in the UK.