Part-Time Family Co-ordinator required

Part-Time Family Co-ordinator

NJC Scale 22-27 £20,616 pro rata 25 hrs p.w. over 5 days.

Home-Start West Berkshire is a charity committed to promoting the welfare of families with at least one child under the age of 5. Volunteers provide regular support, friendship and practical help to families under stress in their own homes, helping to prevent family crisis and breakdown.

We are seeking an enthusiastic Family Co-ordinator to help continue to develop our service. You will be required to assist in the recruitment, training, and supervison of volunteers. Parenting skills and an understanding of the needs of vulnerable/disadvantaged families are essential along with experience of dealing sensitively with the public and liaising with other voluntary and statutory services. Knowledge of office systems and IT is required.

The hours will be worked over 5 days, Monday- Friday - some flexibility maybe required according to the needs of the scheme. DBS (enhanced level) check will be required.

Closing date for applications: 27th July 2018

Interviews to be held w/c: 13th August 2018

To receive an application pack please contact:

Clare Watkins, Home-Start West Berkshire. Broadway House, 4/8 The Broadway, Newbury RG14 1BA

T: 01635 760310 E: office@home-startwb.org.uk

Home-Start West Berkshire is committed to equal opportunities.

Reg Charity No: 1111171