Various positions at Priors Court School

What is Prior’s Court?

Prior’s Court offers education and residential care for young people aged five to twenty-five whose autism needs mean they require a lifetime of support. For these young people life can be extremely challenging. But with the right support, amazing things can be achieved.

Set on a beautiful 50 acre site in West Berkshire, we have extensive facilities adapted to support the complex needs of young people with severe autism.

We believe in supporting each young person according to their specific needs so we ensure staff working with each young person gets to know them well and builds a trusting and healthy relationship.

There are over 500 staff at Prior’s Court working full time and part time to ensure that there is 24 hour support throughout 52 weeks of the year. Staff work in various roles within the school and young adult provision including therapists, teachers in the school and learning facilitators in the young adult learning centre, home managers, autism practitioners / support workers (education, residential and night teams), medical staff and family support. Staff also work in the departments which support them including IT, administration, Human Resources and training, finance, admissions, marketing and fundraising, housekeeping and estates maintenance.

We are looking for outstanding people to join our outstanding provision and we currently have the following vacancies:

Full/Part time and weekend Autism Practitioner

Shift times 7am -3.45pm and 3.15pm – 10pm.

Salary FTE £17,800 - £23,000 depending

on Qualifications, skills and experience

3 Nights per week Autism Practitioner

Week 1: Wednesday/Thursday and

Sunday 9.45pm – 07.15am

Week 2: Thursday/Friday and

Saturday 9.45pm – 07.15am

Salary £13,500 - £17,250 depending on Qualifications, skills and experience

Housekeeper

Monday – Friday 7am – 2.30pm

Starting salary £15,015

35 hours per week

Instructor for Vocational and lifelong Learning

Monday – Friday 8.30am – 4.30pm

Salary £20,445 - £32,000 depending on Qualification, skills and experience

If you are interested in any of the above vacancies please call our Recruitment team on 01635 245928

or email: recruitment@priorscourt.org.uk for more details.

We would encourage you to come along at an agreed time and visit our amazing organisation to find out more about working at Prior’s Court.

