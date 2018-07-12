Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Hardworking and reliable person required

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Hardworking and reliable person required

Garden Art Plus Ltd specialises in sourcing and supplying garden antiques, and, also incorporates a busy garden landscaping division.

We are now looking for a responsible, hardworking and reliable person who is happy to fulfil a wide range of tasks which will include landscaping, deliveries and general work at our Hungerford site.

Must enjoy working in the outdoors and possess a clean driving license.

Contact: Travers Nettleton,

Garden Art Plus Ltd, Barrs Yard, Bath Road, Hungerford, Berkshire, RG17 0HE.

Tel: 01488 686811 or email: sales@gardenartplus.com

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Police officers injured in collision in Newbury

police

See who Tilly thinks will win England vs Croatia World Cup semi-final

See who Tilly thinks will win England vs Croatia World Cup semi-final

Plans submitted for Thatcham's Lower Way field

Call for action by Thatcham Lower Way field campaigners

Spanish man crushed by "silent" Reading IKEA lift

Spanish man crushed by "silent" Reading IKEA lift

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33