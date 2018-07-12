Hardworking and reliable person required

Garden Art Plus Ltd specialises in sourcing and supplying garden antiques, and, also incorporates a busy garden landscaping division.

We are now looking for a responsible, hardworking and reliable person who is happy to fulfil a wide range of tasks which will include landscaping, deliveries and general work at our Hungerford site.

Must enjoy working in the outdoors and possess a clean driving license.

Contact: Travers Nettleton,

Garden Art Plus Ltd, Barrs Yard, Bath Road, Hungerford, Berkshire, RG17 0HE.

Tel: 01488 686811 or email: sales@gardenartplus.com