Hardworking and reliable person required

Thu, 12 Jul 2018
Garden Art Plus Ltd specialises in sourcing and supplying garden antiques, and, also incorporates a busy garden landscaping division.
We are now looking for a responsible, hardworking and reliable person who is happy to fulfil a wide range of tasks which will include landscaping, deliveries and general work at our Hungerford site.
Must enjoy working in the outdoors and possess a clean driving license.
Contact: Travers Nettleton,
Garden Art Plus Ltd, Barrs Yard, Bath Road, Hungerford, Berkshire, RG17 0HE.
Tel: 01488 686811 or email: sales@gardenartplus.com
