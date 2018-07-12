Chef de Partie required

Mary Hare

Arlington Manor, Snelsmore Common, Newbury RG14 3BQ

www.maryhare.org.uk

Chef de Partie

NJC point 21 (£20,541 pa) • To start September 2018

Mary Hare School for deaf children and young adults in Newbury, Berkshire has the opportunity for two Chef de Parties’ on a 52 week basis. Mary Hare’s activities as both a charity and a company limited by guarantee are to promote and to provide for the education of children and young adults with hearing and related disabilities. Within that broad spectrum it operates a Secondary School, a Primary School, and a Training Services division, training teachers of the deaf and audiologists. Its commercial activities, carried out by its 100% subsidiary Mary Hare Services include the letting of the school facilities, for an international Summer School and weddings and the letting of Arlington Arts Centre for commercial theatre, conferences and other events.

Our well-established Catering Department are looking for two hard working, imaginative and passionate Chef de Parties’ to work year-round, 52 weeks a year. As well as catering during the School term times, we also utilise our catering department within our Events Business to support weddings and other such functions and events.

The position is for 37.5 hours per week, working 5 of 7 days on shift patterns. The hours for this position are 6.30am – 2pm or 11am – 7.30pm including weekends.

The ideal candidate will prepare, cook and present specialty and high-quality dishes and assist the Executive Chef to develop new dishes and menus. You will also have as a minimum, a recent basic food hygiene certificate, City and Guilds 706/1 and/or 2 or NVQ equivalent.

To apply for this role, please visit www.maryhare.org.uk/about-us/jobs

Closing date: 27 July 2018

Please note that without a completed Mary Hare application form, we will be unable to advance your application to the next stage.

Mary Hare is committed to safeguarding children and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment.We will ensure that all our recruitment and selection practices reflect this commitment. All successful candidates will be subject to Disclosure along with other relevant employment checks.

Mary Hare is a registered charity: 1048386