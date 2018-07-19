Trainee Equine Veterinary Nurse required

Trainee Equine Veterinary Nurse

We are looking for an enthusiastic person looking to pursue a career in equine veterinary nursing. Candidates must be good team players, hardworking, dedicated and be confident in handling a variety of horses, including racehorses and youngsters. Must have 5 GCSE’s Grade C or above (including English and Maths) and a full driving licence.

Position involves shift work, based at our busy equine hospital in Newbury, Berkshire.

To apply, send your CV and covering letter to lynda.lewendon@donningtongrove.com