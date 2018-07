INSTRUMENT / CALIBRATION TECHNICIAN required

Instrument / Calibration Technician

Oil Plus Ltd are seeking a permanent Instrument / Calibration Technician to oversee the smooth running of their Newbury workshop. Should have extensive working experience in a similar industry and have an aptitude for mechanical/pneumatic & hydraulic engineering.

Responsible for:

• Planned / reactive maintenance and calibration activities on a variety of instrumentation / control systems

• System configuration and design to support various laboratory applications

• Bespoke logic circuitry pneumatic / hydraulic – design, procure, manufacture

• Liaise with sub-contractors for general fabrication & machining requirements

• Preparation of various site equipment

• General facilities maintenance

Must have minimum HNC in Electrical/Electronic Engineering

If interested please send your CV to careers@oilplusltd.com