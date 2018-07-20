Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Stock Fest 18

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Stock Fest 18

StockFest 18

12th – 19th August

Music, Culture & Arts Festival

www.stockfest.co.uk

  • Pop-up pub
  • Classic car show
  • Jazz on the Glebe
  • Live bands
  • Plus 40 more events!!

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Newbury

Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Newbury

Nelsons Diner supervisor raided company finances

Nelsons Diner in Kennet Centre enters into liquidation

'A true fighter who left a legacy'

'A true fighter who left a legacy'

Plans for new pub in Tadley are refused

Plans for new pub in Tadley are refused

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33