Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
go
Fri, 20 Jul 2018
Production Last Name
Production@newburynews.co.uk
Contact:
Mobile
Part-time
HOUSEKEEPER
required for
THE ROYAL OAK, YATTENDON
£10 an hour, 20 hrs/4 days per week inc weekends
Please call Rob on 01635 201325 or email: rob@royaloakyattendon.com
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
standard
Part-time Housekeeper required
Stock Fest 18
INSTRUMENT / CALIBRATION TECHNICIAN required
Trainee Equine Veterinary Nurse required
CALLING ALL ARTISTS AND CRAFTERS
ADMINISTRATION and GENERAL ASSISTANT, plus INTERNAL SALE EXCUTIVE required
Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Newbury
Nelsons Diner supervisor raided company finances
'A true fighter who left a legacy'
Plans for new pub in Tadley are refused
Newbury MP: "I was supporting Government policy"
Driver got behind wheel minutes after getting ban
Nelsons Diner in Kennet Centre enters into liquidation
Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News