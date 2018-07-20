Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Part-time Housekeeper required

Part-time Housekeeper required

Part-time

HOUSEKEEPER

required for

THE ROYAL OAK, YATTENDON

£10 an hour, 20 hrs/4 days per week inc weekends

Please call Rob on 01635 201325
or email:
rob@royaloakyattendon.com

