Marlborough College

Finance Manager

An opportunity has arisen for an experienced and qualified Finance Manager in our busy Finance department.

Overseeing the day-to-day running of the Finance Department, ensuring that the main accounting records (Payroll, Fees, Purchase Ledger, Fixed Assets, Nominal Ledger, Cash Books) for the College & Enterprise Company are maintained on a timely, accurate and consistent basis and that the work-flow through the department is optimised. You will also be preparing monthly management accounts for the College and overseeing the preparation of management accounts for the Enterprise Company.

You will be a capable manager with substantial practical accounting, bookkeeping and payroll experience and a demonstrable record of achievement. You must be a team worker, with the ability to lead by example. An excellent working knowledge of Microsoft Office, particularly Excel and Outlook is required, as is experience of automated accounting systems (ideally Sage Line 200). Also required is a high level of confidentiality, attention to detail and excellent communication skills.

Further information, including an application form and job description, may be obtained from the Marlborough College website: www.marlboroughcollege.org/vacancies, or by phoning: 01672 892239, or emailing: recruitment@marlboroughcollege.org.

Closing date for receipt of covering letter and application form: mid-day Monday, 13 August, 2018, with first interviews scheduled to take place week commencing Monday 20 August, 2018.

Marlborough College aims to be an equal opportunities employer and follows recommended safe recruitment guidelines including Disclosure and Barring Services checks.