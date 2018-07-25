Englefield Estate

Building & Maintenance Team Administrator

We are seeking a Building & Maintenance Team Administrator to join our team at the Englefield Estate, a large and diverse rural Estate based near Theale, Berkshire. We are a progressive business, set within a thriving local community, where good stewardship is upheld. The successful candidate will have excellent communication and organisational skills, create an enthusiastic first impression, work effectively as part of a team and preferably have building/construction administration and secretarial experience.

A full time role is preferable but some flexibility may be available for the right candidate.

Competitive salary and benefits offered.

To apply: please email your CV with a covering letter to Sara Ward sara.ward@englefield.co.uk briefly outlining your suitability for the role, including salary expectation, no later than 9th August.

Job description available on request.

www.englefieldestate.co.uk