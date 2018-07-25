Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Building & Maintenance Team Administrator

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Building & Maintenance Team Administrator

Englefield Estate

Building & Maintenance Team Administrator

We are seeking a Building & Maintenance Team Administrator to join our team at the Englefield Estate, a large and diverse rural Estate based near Theale, Berkshire. We are a progressive business, set within a thriving local community, where good stewardship is upheld. The successful candidate will have excellent communication and organisational skills, create an enthusiastic first impression, work effectively as part of a team and preferably have building/construction administration and secretarial experience.

A full time role is preferable but some flexibility may be available for the right candidate.

Competitive salary and benefits offered.

To apply: please email your CV with a covering letter to Sara Ward sara.ward@englefield.co.uk briefly outlining your suitability for the role, including salary expectation, no later than 9th August.

Job description available on request.

www.englefieldestate.co.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Get your bins out by 6am as heatwave continues

Get your bins out by 6am

Woman attacked at Newbury Racecourse

Woman attacked at Newbury Raceciurse

Dogs Trust shop manager stole £26,000

Court No.1 New

Crews currently battling a huge fire in Tadley

Crews battling a huge fire in Tadley

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33