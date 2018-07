Full time Qualified/ Semi Qualified Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Engineer required

Full time Qualified/ Semi Qualified Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Engineer

& Air Conditioning Engineer to join our busy friendly service team. Covering London and Home Counties, to carry out Installations, PPM and Reactive Call outs.

F GAS / relevant certifications, ability to work well in a

team and independently, efficient at fault finding.

Salary: Negotiable due to experience.

Please send your CV:

MS. C.PARTON, Unit 9, Berkshire Business Drive, Thatcham, Berks RG19 4EW

Email: chris.parton@tech-service.co.uk 01635 42561