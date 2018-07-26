School Nurse Required

Trainee Quotations Manager Required
Thu, 26 Jul 2018
St Gabriel’s
Independent Day School GSA, IAPS
Girls 6 months – 18 years Boys 6 months to 11 years
SCHOOL NURSE
36 hours per week • Monday-Friday
term time only
We are seeking a highly motivated and committed School Nurse to provide first aid, medical care and advice to pupils and staff, as well as ensuring all medical policies and procedures are in place and complied with across the school. Calm and approachable with excellent communication and listening skills, you will be a qualified first aider with experience of working with children.
Application form and job description at:
www.stgabriels.co.uk
Tel. 01635 555680
email: hr@stgabriels.co.uk
Sandleford Priory • Newbury • RG20 9BD
St Gabriel’s is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children All appointments are subject to an enhanced DBS check. Charity No. 1062748
