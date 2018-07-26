Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

School Nurse Required

School Nurse Required

St Gabriel’s

Independent Day School GSA, IAPS

Girls 6 months – 18 years     Boys 6 months to 11 years

SCHOOL NURSE

36 hours per week • Monday-Friday
term time only

We are seeking a highly motivated and committed School Nurse to provide first aid, medical care and advice to pupils and staff, as well as ensuring all medical policies and procedures are in place and complied with across the school. Calm and approachable with excellent communication and listening skills, you will be a qualified first aider with experience of working with children.

Application form and job description at:
www.stgabriels.co.uk

Tel. 01635 555680
email: hr@stgabriels.co.uk

Sandleford Priory • Newbury • RG20 9BD

St Gabriel’s is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children All appointments are subject to an enhanced DBS check. Charity No. 1062748

