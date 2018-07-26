Trainee Quotations Manager Required
Thu, 26 Jul 2018
Trainee Quotations Manager
Busy lighting company based on Hambridge Rd, require a trainee quotations manager.
Training will be provided however, some Electrical experience is required in conjunction with excellent communication skills.
Enthusiasm and self motivation are the key requisites for an immediate start.
In the first instance please send your CV and covering letter to info@crescent.co.uk
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News