Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Trainee Quotations Manager Required

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Trainee Quotations Manager Required

Trainee Quotations Manager

Busy lighting company based on Hambridge Rd, require a trainee quotations manager.

Training will be provided however, some Electrical experience is required in conjunction with excellent communication skills.

Enthusiasm and self motivation are the key requisites for an immediate start.

In the first instance please send your CV and covering letter to info@crescent.co.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Get your bins out by 6am as heatwave continues

Get your bins out by 6am

Woman attacked at Newbury Racecourse

Woman attacked at Newbury Raceciurse

Dogs Trust shop manager stole £26,000

Court No.1 New

Long delays on M4 following earlier accident

Long delays on M4 following earlier accident

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33