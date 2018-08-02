Visiting Music Teacher Required

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

As one of the leading Girls’ Independent Boarding Schools in the country, we are proud of our thriving Music Department. At Downe House, music is a valued academic and creative subject that is fully inclusive and equips girls with lifelong musical skills.

This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced and inspirational Visiting Music Teacher, specialising in piano, to join a large, successful and thriving music department at Downe House for one day per week. The ideal candidate will be committed to training young musicians of all abilities, including our most advanced, and should be dynamic and engaging in their teaching style. Experience with teaching jazz piano would be an advantage but is not essential.

For further details or to apply, please visit our website www.downehouse.net > Jobs or alternatively call 01635 204712/756 or email recruitment@downehouse.net

Closing date: Noon on Tuesday 14 August 2018

Interviews are likely to take place week commencing 20 August 2018

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check (DBS) and satisfactory references.

