Maintenance Assistant Required

Bradfield College

Bradfield College enjoys a well-established reputation for being one of the UK’s leading co-educational, independent schools through its provision of academic excellence and a well-rounded education.

Maintenance Assistant

All year round post • To commence as soon as possible

We are seeking to employ a Maintenance Assistant, who will support the Estates Department in statutory compliance, maintenance repairs and checks to the buildings within the College Estate in a challenging and busy environment.

This role would suit an organised and efficient team player who has previously worked in building maintenance or construction and who has experience in building inspection and maintenance.

Hours: 8.00am to 5.00pm, with 1 hour break each day (Monday to Friday).

• Free meal during the working day provided when College kitchens are open.

• Free membership of the Sports Complex.

• Subsidised membership of the College Golf Club.

• Contributory Pension Scheme.

All candidates are required to complete an application form.

For a Job Description and an Application Form please visit our website at

www.bradfieldcollege.org.uk/vacancies or email hr@bradfieldcollege.org.uk

or contact the HR Department on tel: 0118 964 4546. Applications to be returned via post to:

HR Department, Bradfield College, Berkshire RG7 6AU or electronically via the email above.

Closing date: Friday 17 August 2018

Bradfield College is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, and applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening as part of their application. This includes submitting an Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) certificate prior to employment, registration of the DBS Update Service and checks with past employers.