Waking Night Staff Required

Arlington Manor, Snelsmore Common, Newbury RG14 3BQ

www.maryhare.org.uk

Waking Night Staff

We need resourceful, caring and committed people in a variety of roles to work with teenage deaf children in their social time at this school for hearing impaired children.It would suit qualified and experienced care workers or those who are well educated,articulate, willing to train and be part of a whole school approach to care. We would prefer applicants to have a full clean driving licence. Candidates do not need to haveexperience of deafness or sign language as we communicate through spoken English.However, an enjoyment of working with young people is essential.

• Bank Waking Night Staff – these bank shifts would vary from Monday to Sunday and will be dependent on availability and cover. The salary for Bank Waking Night Staff is £8.81 per hour.

To apply for this role, please visit www.maryhare.org.uk/about-us/jobs

Closing date: 17 August 2018 • Interviews: 30 – 31 August 2018

Please note that without a completed Mary Hare application form, we will be unable to advance your application to the next stage.

By applying for any roles at Mary Hare, you are agreeing to the terms of our Privacy Policy which can be found on our school website.

Mary Hare is committed to safeguarding children and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment.We will ensure that all our recruitment and selection practices reflect this commitment. All successful candidates will be subject to Disclosure along with other relevant employment checks.

Mary Hare is a registered charity: 1048386