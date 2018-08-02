Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Cleaners required

merry maids 

Cleaners

required Mon-Fri. Good rates of pay

Holiday and Bank Holiday payments. Uniform provided

Drivers preferred. Good mileage rate

Tel: 01635 872128  Email: philhillen@live.co.uk

