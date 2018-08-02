Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
go
Thu, 02 Aug 2018
Production Last Name
Production@newburynews.co.uk
Contact:
Mobile
merry maids
Cleaners
required Mon-Fri. Good rates of pay
Holiday and Bank Holiday payments. Uniform provided
Drivers preferred. Good mileage rate
Tel: 01635 872128 Email: philhillen@live.co.uk
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
standard
Receptionist Required
Cleaners required
Window Cleaners
Live In Estate Employee Required
Waking Night Staff Required
Maintenance Assistant Required
Date of West Berkshire's £50 green bin charge announced
Mammoth wasps' nest uncovered in Newbury
Appeal following aggravated theft from a nurse in Thatcham
"Erratic" driver tried to force another car off the road
Mixed views over first Thatcham rail bridge proposals
Man banned from drinking in Newbury town centre
Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News