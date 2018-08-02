Receptionist Required

The Veterinary Hospital

REQUIRE A

PART TIME RECEPTIONIST

to join this busy team working afternoons Mon to Fri. Hours: 1pm to 6pm or 1.30 to 6.30, but some flexibility required to cover holiday and sick leave. You will also be required to work some Saturday mornings. Experience preferred but not essential as ability to work under pressure, communicate with clients and the rest of the veterinary team more important.

If you are interested, please email

Mrs Alex Scott: alex.scott@hungerfordvets.co.uk

with an up to date CV and covering letter.