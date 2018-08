FULL TIME DRIVER/WAREHOUSE OPERATIVE

required in our Thatcham Branch. Applicants must hold clean driving licence, be presentable, enthusiastic and willing to progress.

Experience of warehouse work an advantage but not essential.

Monday to Friday. Competitive Rates of pay offered.

Contact Garry Amey:

Tel: 01635 866933 or e-mail CV to: garry.amey@medlocks.co.uk