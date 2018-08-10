Child Care Staff Required

Mary Hare

Arlington Manor, Snelsmore Common, Newbury RG14 3BQ

www.maryhare.org.uk

We need resourceful, caring and committed people to work with teenage deaf children in their social time at this school for hearing impaired children. It would suit qualified and experienced care workers or those who are well educated, articulate, willing to train and be part of a whole school approach to care. We would prefer applicants to have a full clean driving licence. Candidates do not need to have experience of deafness or sign language as we communicate through spoken English. However, an enjoyment of working with young people is essential.

The following positions are available:

Child Care Staff

£22,401 pa, £20,347.59 pa, pro rata • Full time, term time onlyMaternity cover from September 2018 – January/February 2019 or when the current incumbent returns

£22,401 pa, £20,347.59 pa, pro rata (on completion of the appropriate Diploma the salary would rise to £23,866 pa, £21,678.30 pa, pro rata) Full time, term time only • Permanent • Requried for September 2018

Both roles are 41 hours per week which are worked over a shift pattern of two weeks to include mornings, evenings, weekends and sleeping in duties when working (£34.68 per night for sleeping in).

To apply for these positions, please visit www.maryhare.org.uk/about-us/jobs

Closing date: 24 August 2018 • Interviews: 30 & 31 August 2018

Please note that without a completed Mary Hare application form, we will be unable to advance your application to the next stage.

By applying for any roles at Mary Hare, you are agreeing to the terms of our Privacy Policy which can be found on our school website.

Mary Hare is committed to safeguarding children and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment.We will ensure that all our recruitment and selection practices reflect this commitment. All successful candidates will be subject to Disclosure along with other relevant employment checks.