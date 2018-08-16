Care Assistant required

Gracewell of Newbury

370 London Road, Newbury, RG14 2QH

Care Assistant Days and Nights

Up to £8.90 per hour depending on experience

A CQC rated ‘Good’ community, Gracewell of Newbury is looking for enthusiastic, caring staff to join our excellent team. We are able to offer a competitive benefits package and excellent development and training opportunities.

Help us care for our residents in our beautiful grounds which offer a bright, airy bistro, cinema and hair salon to inspire excellent care for our residents where their individual needs are always kept in mind. You don’t need a background in care to join us – just a passion for people.

Visit www.gracewell-team.co.uk or call 01634 959298 for more information.